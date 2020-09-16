Paonta-Hatkoti road included in Green National Highway Corridor project: Jai Ram

cities

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the proposed national highway between Poanta sahib in Sirmaur and Hatkoti in Shimla district has been included in the 104km Green National Highway Corridor Project.

The estimated cost of the World Bank-aided project is ₹1,351.62 crore, the CM said, in reply to a question raised by Shillai legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan during the monsoon session of the assembly. Chauhan had sought details about the project in his question.

The CM said the road between Poanta and Hatkoti is immensely important and land for this purpose is being acquired under the Factor 1. Thakur said he will not be able to share details of forest clearances under the project. However, he said, the 250m stretch of the road is prone to landslides and is repeatedly hampering the project work. The CM said a valley bridge is being constructed for an alternate route.

Thakur said ₹8 crore Detailed Project Report will be sent to the NABARD and construction of two new bridges has also been proposed. He said the process of land acquisition is going on in a phased-manner and the same will begin for the remaining areas from next week.

In his reply to a question of Congress MLA Asha Kumari, the CM said the width of Langera to Khundi Maral road is stalled due to non-issuance of NOC from the wildlife wing. Kumari said the road is important as it connects to the villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs Kishori Lal and Balbir Verma, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said there is no dearth of apple plants in the state. Verma had alleged that officials were distributing plants to their relatives and known persons. He suggested that the government should make provisions to ensure that the apple plants are distributed to those hailing from BPL category.