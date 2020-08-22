e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Parents of Sonepat couple suspected to be murdered booked

Parents of Sonepat couple suspected to be murdered booked

The incident came to fore when the man’s mother visited the police station and accused the woman’s family of killing them.

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Assistant sub-inspector Puran Singh of Mohana police station said they have recovered the body of a woman from Jhajjar and a team has been sent for her identification.
Assistant sub-inspector Puran Singh of Mohana police station said they have recovered the body of a woman from Jhajjar and a team has been sent for her identification.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The parents of a Sonepat couple, suspected to be murdered, have been booked, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to fore when the man’s mother visited the police station and accused the woman’s family of killing them. She told the police that her son had eloped with an eighteen-year-old woman of the same village on August 10.

She said that the woman’s parents caught them from Jind’s Safidon a week ago and killed them.

Assistant sub-inspector Puran Singh of Mohana police station said they have recovered the body of a woman from Jhajjar and a team has been sent for her identification.

“We have started a search for the duo’s bodies. We have registered a case of murder against their parents and will be questioning them soon,” the ASI added.

top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message
Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In