Passage of triple talaq Bill a black day in Indian democracy: AIMPLB

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:02 IST

Terming it as a ‘black day’ in Indian democracy, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday said it would challenge the passage of the Bill criminalizing instant triple talaq in the Supreme Court.

“Certainly, it is a black day in Indian democracy. Despite Indian Muslim women’s opposition to the triple talaq bill, the Narendra Modi-led government passed the bill in both the lower house and the upper house. We on behalf of millions of women condemn this action,” tweeted the AIMPLB.

“The legal committee of the AIMPLB would be meeting in New Delhi in the first week of August to take a final call on the issue,” said Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of the religious organisation, which had been spearheading a campaign to counter the passage of the Bill since its inception.

Surprisingly, the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, which was initially in favour of the ban on instant triple talaq too has expressed its reservations over the penal provisions in the Bill.

“I have been one of the harshest critic and opponent of the instant triple divorce and was the first one to hail the ban. But we were against the jail-term of three-years for offenders without exhausting other means for reconciliation and patch-up between the couple,” said Shaista Amber, the president of the women’s body. The chairman of UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, a known Muslim baiter, however, called the passage of the Bill a historic moment. “It is the defeat of the diehard and conservative elements, especially ‘mullahs’ (Muslim clergy), who were opposing the Bill and victory for Muslim women,” he said.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, also a member of the AIMPLB, said the Bill should have been referred to the select committee of Parliament as was being demanded by the opposition parties. “But the Centre apparently wanted to avoid a discussion on the subject and muzzled dissent,” he said. Various other Muslim religious outfits have also condemned the Bill and termed the move unwarranted, unconstitutional, anti-woman and said it would destroy the families.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 00:02 IST