Passengers’ body demands halts at stations beyond Maharashtra’s Kalyan city for essential workers to commute

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 02:19 IST

The railway passengers’ association for commuters from Kalyan, Kasara and Karjat areas has raised objections over the levying of fines on 12 employees of the central post office in Kardi who travelled to Kalyan and Thane on Thursday on special trains meant for railway staff. In the complaint to the officials of Central Railway (CR) on Friday, the association raised concerns over the inadequate transportation for essential services employees travelling from Khardi, Vasind and stations beyond Titwala.

As per the association, 12 employees who worked from the post office belong to essential services. They were caught by the ticket checker and stopped for two hours at Kalyan station before being fined ₹400 each for the journey.

Shyam Ubale, general secretary, of the association, said, “The railways started the trains for those in the essential services from June 15. Some trains halt along the Kasara and Karjat routes. There are no halts at Khardi and Vasind stations. Many essential services employees from the rural parts, who work as Class 3 and 4 employees, are struggling each day to reach their workplaces. We had requested the authorities to start some trains before too, but the demand was not met.”

The association expressed that it is unfair to impose a fine on these employees as they too are corona warriors. “They boarded the railway staff special train because they wanted to reach their workplace. But they were made to pay the fine, which is not acceptable,” said Ubale.

The association has put forward the demand to halt the trains for essential services to all the stations between the Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat stations and also to increase the frequency of the trains.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR, said, “On the request of the state government, we operate sufficient suburban trains for essential services staff, as identified by the state. Boarding emergency railway vehicles, which are strictly for railway staffs is not permitted for others to travel and is also punishable under railway act.”

As per the railway records, from June to August, 46 commuters were caught for ticketless travelling on the Kalyan- Kasara-Karjat route and fined Rs15,370 collectively.