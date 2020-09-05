Patiala senior deputy mayor files theft case against wife

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:08 IST

The city’s senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi has filed first information report (FIR) against his wife and her friend for stealing 22 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh cash. The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Kaur (40) and Manav Sharma (24).

Police have registered case under sections 451 (house trespass), 323 (punishment for causing injuries voluntarily), 379 (theft), 498(enticing or taking away with criminal intent a married woman) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC act.

SHO Kotwali police station Rahul Kaushal said in his complaint, the complainant alleged that accused Manav, who is well known to his wife, barged into their house when he was not present.

“However, when Yoginder’s son resisted to Manav’s presence, both the accused first thrashed his son before fleeing from the spot with gold ornaments and cash,” the SHO said.