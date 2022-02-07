1 student dead, 8 injured as vehicles collide due to fog in Gopalganj

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
While a 12-year-old student died on the spot, 8 including six other students suffered injuries, after five vehicles collided with each other due to severe fog resulting in poor visibility on the National Highway-27 Monday, police said.
At the accident site in Gopalganj on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

According to police, the incident occurred at Madhubani village when a pick-up van ferrying students to school met with the accident. The deceased have been identified as Balvir Kumar , a resident of Bankat village. Those seriously injured were identified as Vikas Kumar, Subham Kumar, Shivam, and Satyam Kumar.

Out of the six, four students are seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment at Gopalganj Sadar hospital, police added..

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said that the incident occurred when a driver of a truck lost visibility due to heavy fog. “The driver fled abandoning the vehicle and a search is on to nab him,” said the SP.

According to the SP, some drivers and cleaners of other vehicles were also injured in the incident and are said to be out of danger. “We can only ascertain the exact cause of the accident after we arrest the truck driver,” the SP added.

The mishap brought traffic on the Gopalganj-Gorakhpur NH to a standstill for over five hours. Normalcy was restored only after cranes managed to pull out the damaged vehicles to clear the road.

