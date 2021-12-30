Home / Cities / Patna News / 10-year-old shot dead in school ground
A 10-year-old boy was shot dead for allegedly refusing to vacate a school ground he and others were playing in at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Wednesday evening, police said.
Published on Dec 30, 2021
Sandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH A 10-year-old boy was shot dead for allegedly refusing to vacate a school ground he and others were playing in at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Wednesday evening, police said.

“We have already arrested two assailants and a search for two others is on,” said Mukul Parimal Pandey, subdivisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah.

Police said the boy was playing in the ground of a local government school along with other children in Srinagar village when four men arrived there and asked them to leave. While others left, the boy refused, after which they trained an airgun at him. The gun went off, killing the boy instantly,” said the SDPO.

