11 minors trafficked from Bengal rescued after raid on dance troupe in Bihar

Police in Bihar’s West Champaran district arrested two persons and rescued ten minor girls and a boy in a raid on Sunday on a local dance troupe that had forcefully employed the minors, who had been trafficked from West Bengal, police said.

“We have arrested two people and one among them is a woman who had forcefully engaged the ten girls and boy (all minors) in the orchestra troupe,” said Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah. The raid was conducted in coordination with child welfare committee.

Those arrested have been identified as Rambabu Singh and Puja Das.

West Champaran’s Child Welfare Committee,chairperson Aditya Kumar said the search for a visually challenged beggar’s daughter from North 24 Parganas who had been trafficked from the neighbouring state with the promise of landing a lucrative job, also led to the rescue of 10 other minors.

“Efforts are on to restore them with their family,” Kumar said.

The raid was conducted after a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) official wrote to Bettiah police superintendent Dharmendra Bhandari on December 3, informing that a minor girl from West Bengal was feared to have been trafficked to West Champaran and forced to perform in the orchestra troupe. Her ordeal and whereabouts were revealed when she somehow managed to call West Bengal police requesting to be rescued. She was also among the rescued minors on Sunday.

“In the course of investigation, we came to know that several minors who belong to North 24 Parganas and Bardhaman districts among others, were forcefully engaged in the orchestra troupe for past several months. Their rescue was made from a running orchestra performance,” Aditya Kumar added..

Police have registered a case with Srinagar Pujaha police station.