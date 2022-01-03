11 test +ve for Covid at CM’s Janata Darbar; Nitish convenes high-level meet today

PATNA: As many as 11 people who were present at chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Monday have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. According to officials, out of the 11, six had come for redressal of their grievances at chief ministers’ weekly Janata Darbar programme, while five were from the catering team.

Raising concern over the issue, the chief minister, while speaking to the media said, “During the initial check-up before the start of the programme, one out of the total 186 complainants, who poured in at Janata Darbar, was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. Later, it was found that six people had tested positive. One of the staff from the catering team also tested positive for Covid19. It’s becoming a matter of concern.”

An official later informed that four more staff of the catering department were diagnosed with Covid-19 after they underwent a rapid antigen test. “Those who tested Covid positive will now undergo confirmatory RT-PCR test,” he said.

Stung by the exponential rise in cases of Covid-19 infections, the chief minister on Monday said that the government would make a comprehensive study about the sudden surge in Covid cases on Tuesday and take all necessary steps to curb it.

Partial lockdown, strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and night curfew for a limited period are a few measures that the state might resort in a bid to bring the situation under control after the high-level meeting convened by the chief minister on Tuesday, said a senior officer, who is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The CM said that the state health machinery was in alert mode and the pace of pathological tests to confirm the virus has also been enhanced. “Genome sequencing to isolate Omicron variant of Covid-19 has also been launched in the state. The isolation centres that were set up to treat people suffering from Covid-19 are being readied. There is no dearth of medicines and oxygen. People need to be made aware of how to deal with the renewed challenge,” Kumar said.

Answering a query if the elections to five states needs to be postponed to curb the spread of the pandemic, Kumar said that the situation is not too alarming. “Assembly elections in Kerala were held during the pandemic phase. Even Bihar went for the polls amid rise in Covid-19 cases with precautions. People are there to take care of the poll preparedness in view of the pandemic,” the CM said.

Till January 2, Bihar had 1,074 active cases. On January 1, it reported 352 positive cases, the reports of which were uploaded on January 2.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, his wife Shanti Devi, and 13 other family members also tested positive for Covid-19. Manjhi’s personal assistant Ganesh Pandit and two security staff have also been diagnosed with the infection, people aware of the development said.

