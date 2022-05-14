11-yr-old stumps Nitish with plea for good education
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was in for a surprise on Saturday when an 11-year-old boy, a student of class 6, approached him while he was interacting with people and pleaded with him to get him admission into a private school since the quality of education in the local government school he studies was dismal.
A video clip of the incident, which happened at CM Kumar’s native village of Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of his wife, has since been circulating on social media.
The chief minister has instructed his aides to make arrangement for the boy’s studies, a person present at the event said.
Talking to TV news channels later, the boy, Sonu of Neema Kaul of Harnaut block, said his father Ranvijay Yadav works as a curd seller. “He consumes alcohol with whatever he earns or I earn. I don’t have money to attend a private school,” he told reporters.
Sonu said he gives tuitions to 40 children of up to class 5th. “If the government helps me, I also want to become an IAS-IPS officer,” he said.
As per the a report released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2021, a total of 56% (amounting to 2.2 lakh) teaching positions in government schools are lying vacant in Bihar, of which 89% are in rural areas, which is the highest in the country.
Bihar also has a poor student-teacher ratio.
Recently, the state government has expedited the process of appointing 1.25 lakh teachers in the state. “The boy’s assertion speaks volumes about education and Prohibition in Bihar,” said Congress leader Anand Madhab.
-
Entire new Koilwar bridge thrown open, Gadkari promises more for Bihar
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the three-lane downstream lane of Koilwar bridge over Sone river in Bihar virtually from New Delhi and said the much-awaited four-lane road from Bhojpur to Buxar will be completed by October 2022. The bridge, which connects Ara with state capital Patna, has been constructed at a cost of ₹266 crore. The upstream lane of the bridge was inaugurated in 2020.
-
Out of 248 cases in state, city reports highest at 151
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 cases and one death due to Covid, taking the tally to 7,880,585, and the toll to 147,854. There are now 1,439 active cases in the state. Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.87%. In the 24 hours till Saturday, 28,032 tests were conducted across the state, with the test positivity rate at 0.88%. 263 patients were discharged on Sunday, and the overall recovery rate is 98.11%.
-
Municipal polls in Bihar: Haze hangs amid state’s long wait for legal view on SC order
There is just a month left before the five-year term of municipal bodies in Bihar expires, but uncertainty looms over fresh elections since the state government has failed to initiate any steps to fulfil the “triple test criteria” laid down by Supreme Court last year for provisioning reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in urban local bodies by forming a dedicated commission for the purpose.
-
UPNEDA invites proposals for setting up solar units in Jalaun
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency has invited proposals for setting up a grid-connected solar PV project at the solar park being developed in Jalaun, on a “Build Own Operate” (BO-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 75 MW, an official dealing with the issue said. The three solar units proposed to be set up in three locations in Jalaun will be 25 MW, 20 MW and 30 MW, totalling 75 MW.
-
‘Will you chant Hanuman Chalisa…’: Uddhav slams BJP over Rahul Bhat's killing
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an all out attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there"? Calling the BJP a fake 'Hindutva party, Thackeray continued his attack on the saffron party."
