Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 14 injured in bomb blast in Khagaria, 3 serious
patna news

14 injured in bomb blast in Khagaria, 3 serious

Fourteen people, among them six children and five women, were injured in a bomb blast in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Thursday evening, police said.
According to police, the blast took place in a cluster of makeshift houses near railway track adjacent to Bakhribazar bus stand in Khagaria, which is inhabited mainly by ragpickers. (Picture for representation)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Fourteen people, among them six children and five women, were injured in a bomb blast in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, the blast took place in a cluster of makeshift houses near railway track adjacent to Bakhribazar bus stand, which is inhabited mainly by ragpickers.

District magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh told HT that three of the grievously injured persons were shifted to Bhagalpur hospital while the remaining were undergoing treatment at Khagaria district hospital.

A forensic team from Bhagalpur and a bomb disposal squad team from Munger were on way to the site, he said.

Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Amitesh Kumar said six boys, all ragpickers, had picked a wrapped item from Mathurapur garbage dump and brought it to the cluster. One of the injured, identified as Mohan Kumar, told reporters that the wrapped item fell on the ground while they were unwrapping it and exploded.

Police reached the spot after railway authorities reported of a loud noise.

While police sources said it appeared to be a crude bomb, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai range) Satyaveer Singh said details could be ascertained only after the bomb disposal squad submits its report.

RELATED STORIES

JR Yadav, a former police officer who lives in Khagaria, said miscreants often use garbage dumps for concealing bombs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP