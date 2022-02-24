14 injured in bomb blast in Khagaria, 3 serious
Fourteen people, among them six children and five women, were injured in a bomb blast in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Thursday evening, police said.
According to police, the blast took place in a cluster of makeshift houses near railway track adjacent to Bakhribazar bus stand, which is inhabited mainly by ragpickers.
District magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh told HT that three of the grievously injured persons were shifted to Bhagalpur hospital while the remaining were undergoing treatment at Khagaria district hospital.
A forensic team from Bhagalpur and a bomb disposal squad team from Munger were on way to the site, he said.
Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Amitesh Kumar said six boys, all ragpickers, had picked a wrapped item from Mathurapur garbage dump and brought it to the cluster. One of the injured, identified as Mohan Kumar, told reporters that the wrapped item fell on the ground while they were unwrapping it and exploded.
Police reached the spot after railway authorities reported of a loud noise.
While police sources said it appeared to be a crude bomb, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai range) Satyaveer Singh said details could be ascertained only after the bomb disposal squad submits its report.
JR Yadav, a former police officer who lives in Khagaria, said miscreants often use garbage dumps for concealing bombs.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.