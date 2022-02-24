14 injured in bomb blast in Khagaria, 3 serious

Fourteen people, among them six children and five women, were injured in a bomb blast in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, the blast took place in a cluster of makeshift houses near railway track adjacent to Bakhribazar bus stand, which is inhabited mainly by ragpickers.

District magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh told HT that three of the grievously injured persons were shifted to Bhagalpur hospital while the remaining were undergoing treatment at Khagaria district hospital.

A forensic team from Bhagalpur and a bomb disposal squad team from Munger were on way to the site, he said.

Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Amitesh Kumar said six boys, all ragpickers, had picked a wrapped item from Mathurapur garbage dump and brought it to the cluster. One of the injured, identified as Mohan Kumar, told reporters that the wrapped item fell on the ground while they were unwrapping it and exploded.

Police reached the spot after railway authorities reported of a loud noise.

While police sources said it appeared to be a crude bomb, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai range) Satyaveer Singh said details could be ascertained only after the bomb disposal squad submits its report.

JR Yadav, a former police officer who lives in Khagaria, said miscreants often use garbage dumps for concealing bombs.

