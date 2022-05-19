15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar

As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management (DMD). “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said.

According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.

Vehicular movement and power supply were disrupted for a couple of hours due to the uprooting of trees which blocked roads and damaged electric poles, officials said.

As per Patna Meteorological Centre, Gunaha received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm during the past 24 hours. Samastipur recorded 22mm of rain in the afternoon followed by Bhagalpur with 18.2mm and Araria 5mm. Aurangabad recorded the maximum temperature of 44.3°C, Nawada 43.8°C, Sheikhpura 43.6°C, Nalanda 41.5°C, and Gaya 40°C and Patna 40.4°C. Meteorologists said the state would experience rain and thunderstorm activities till May 23.

Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the northern parts of the state up to 0.9km above mean sea level. On the other hand, westerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the state at 1.5km above mean sea level. Under the influence, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places till May 23.”

The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for lightning and thunderstorm activities over West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar on Friday.