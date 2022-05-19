15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar
As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management (DMD). “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said.
According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.
Vehicular movement and power supply were disrupted for a couple of hours due to the uprooting of trees which blocked roads and damaged electric poles, officials said.
As per Patna Meteorological Centre, Gunaha received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm during the past 24 hours. Samastipur recorded 22mm of rain in the afternoon followed by Bhagalpur with 18.2mm and Araria 5mm. Aurangabad recorded the maximum temperature of 44.3°C, Nawada 43.8°C, Sheikhpura 43.6°C, Nalanda 41.5°C, and Gaya 40°C and Patna 40.4°C. Meteorologists said the state would experience rain and thunderstorm activities till May 23.
Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the northern parts of the state up to 0.9km above mean sea level. On the other hand, westerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the state at 1.5km above mean sea level. Under the influence, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places till May 23.”
The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for lightning and thunderstorm activities over West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar on Friday.
Smaller allies in NDA , GA seek RS seats to bargain for upcoming MLC polls
Even as chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday indicated that nominees for the biennial polls to Rajya Sabha polls would be announced soon, senior constituents in both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition grand alliance (GA) are feeling the heat from junior constituents who are seeking seat allotment in RS and the upcoming Bihar legislative council election from legislative quota.
Makeover for banking Sakhis: UP to provide NIFT-designed sarees as uniforms
The Yogi Adityanath government is going to provide over 1 lakh sarees to BC-Sakhis designed by NIFT Rae Bareli. The UP government will provide two handloom sarees to the women working under the BC Sakhi scheme as a uniform, to promote the handloom industry. The designs sent by NIFT have already been approved by the chief minister and the work of weaving the sarees is in progress.
LESA power cuts, low voltage: Unhappy PCL boss shoots off letter to officials
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman M Devraj has taken serious note of prolonged power cuts and low voltage in the state capital. In a letter written to the MD of Madhyanchal Nigam, Anil Dhingra, on Wednesday, Devraj expressed concern over the unannounced power cuts and delay in fault rectification. Some underground cable fault from Nadarganj to Chinhat was also reported. The underground cable of Gomtinagar Extension Sector 4 sub-station got damaged at 4 am.
AMU’s three-day literary fest begins today
The first day will feature a lecture by New Delhi based scribe, Aditya Menon followed by a discussion with renowned political historian Dr Laurence Gautier. Prof Tariq Chhatari and (Department of Mass Communication), Prof M Shafey Kidwai Rahman Abbas will engage in a panel discussion on 'Social Realism and Beyond Contemporary Urdu Novels'. The inaugural day will conclude with a musical performance of 'Red T-Rap: The Band'.
Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey's friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife's help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.
