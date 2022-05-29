18-year-old girl suffers acid attack in Ara

ARA: A 18-year-old girl allegedly suffered an acid attack on her face while she was sleeping on the roof of her house in Ara in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, a child who was sleeping alongside the victim also suffered minor injuries. “Both of them were rushed to Ara Sadar hospital for treatment,” police said, adding that the condition of the girl is stable.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Ara Muffasil police station said that a youth committed the crime after the girl rejected his proposal.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu said that the incident was the result of a one-sided affair. “The girl is not in a position to give any statement. Police are inquiring about the incident from the family members of the victim. The alleged accused will be arrested soon. Police will try to provide compensation to victim from the government, the ASP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}