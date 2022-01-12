2 men barge into local BJP leader’s house in Bihar. He is shot 4 times

PATNA: A 52-year-old man, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was shot dead by two men at his house in Bihar’s Siwan district on Wednesday morning. The incident took pace in Sultanpur-Khurd village under Jamho police station of Siwan district. The dead man has been identified as Janardhan Singh. His family said Janardhan Singh, who runs a ration shop, was general secretary of BJP’s Goriyakothi block.

Police said the two men are yet to be identified and could be contract killers.

According to witnesses, one of the two men went into Janardhan Singh’s house after confirming his address with neighbours and fired multiple shots at Singh who was having his breakfast. Police said Janardhan Singh sustained four bullet injuries, one in his chest and three on his thigh.

A few moments later, the assailant ran out of the house to his accomplice who was on a motorcycle.

A neighbour recorded their escape on his mobile phone. In the video, an armed man wearing a brown jacket and black trousers comes out from Singh’s house and is fleeing on a motorcycle. Some villagers try to chase him but the pillion rider fires another shot to scare them.

Police said Singh was rushed to Sadar hospital where a doctor referred him to the Patna Medical College Hospital about 130km away.

Siwan superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Sinha said Singh succumbed to his injuries on his way to the Patna hospital.

The senior police officer the motive behind Singh`s murder could be a property dispute with his neighbour.

As the news of Singh’s murder spread, hundreds of people came on the main road and shouted slogans against the government and the police for the rising crimes.

“None of the witnesses could recognise any of the two who gunned down PDS dealer. They told the police that the youths fled towards Goriyakothi after gunning down him”, the Siwan SP said. He said additional police forces have been deployed at the spot under the supervision of a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer.

