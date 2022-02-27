23 stranded students from Ukraine return to Bihar

PATNA: As many as 23 students, who were evacuated from war zone Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops, received a warm welcome from the Bihar government as they touched down at the Patna airport on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said his government would make full arrangements to ferry all such students to their hometown after they land in India. He said the Centre was making all arrangements to evacuate all such stranded Indians (from Ukraine) and his government would ensure that those from Bihar get a smooth passage to their hometown.

The evacuees from Bihar arrived in three batches. The first lot of seven arrived here by a Spice Jet flight (SG 8721) from New Delhi Sunday morning around 9 am. Five others came by Air India flight (AI 673) from Mumbai at 10:20 am and the third by a GoAir flight (G8 133) from New Delhi around 5:10 pm.

“Total 23 students of Bihar have arrived today and we have sent them to their respective homes on 11 vehicles, which we had arranged for them at the airport,” said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna district magistrate, who was there at the Patna airport to supervise the operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those who returned, four students were from Patna, three from Sitamarhi, two each from Nalanda, Muzaffarpur and Saran and one each from Madhepura, Arwal, Bhagalpur, Munger, East Champaran (Motihari), Darbhanga, Saharsa, Gaya, Rohtas and Gopalganj, added Singh.

The students who arrived here were evacuated from neighbouring countries around the green zone of western Ukraine, while those in eastern and central Ukraine, considered to be the red zone, still remain stranded, said the students after their return.

The airspace at Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has been shut and people are being evacuated from neighbouring countries. The government is evacuating stranded Indians in Ukraine from Hungary, Poland and Romania after they made it to these countries either by road or by train, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising the rescue efforts by the Indian government in getting home the stranded students, Anmol Prakash, a young student who hails from Bihar’s Chapra town in Saran district, said that Ukraine and Russian troops were allowing safe passage to vehicles with Indian flag on them. “This made us feel proud and powerful as the Indian government is doing a lot for us,” he said.

He said there were many Indian students still stranded there, though he could not put a number to it.

Divya Bharti from Bihar’s Nalanda district said the trouble was mounting in Ukraine and with markets closed, essential commodities are getting scarce.

“I was in the western part of Ukraine, where there was not much trouble and was evacuated from Romania. Not many Indian students have returned so far. Many are still stranded and we are concerned about them,” said Bharti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha were present at the airport to welcome the students who came by the first flight from New Delhi.

“We do not have the exact data on the number of people from Bihar stranded in Ukraine. As per preliminary estimates, there are around 280 people still stranded there. The first lot of evacuated students from Bihar had landed at Delhi at 3:15 am on Sunday and we got them home. Our chief minister has been keeping a close watch on the situation and is coordinating the return of students from Bihar,” said Jha.

“We are facilitating the return of our stranded students through the Bihar Foundation, which is arranging for their tickets after they land in India. The Prime Minister and Bihar chief minister are constantly monitoring the situation,” said Shahnawaz Hussain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON