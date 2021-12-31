26-yr-old Patna resident is Bihar’s first Omicron case

A 26-year-old resident of Patna’s Kidwaipuri locality has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the first case in the state of the fast-spreading variant in the country, health officials said.

He had visited the national capital last week to meet a relative, who came from abroad, said officials. The relative had tested positive for Covid-19 a day after the youth returned to Patna. He is presently under home isolation and the area has been declared a containment zone, said officials.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that Omicron infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow Covid-19 norms.

“At present, Bihar does not have an Omicron test facility. The report comes from Delhi,” Kumar said. “There will be a meeting on conducting of genome sequencing for Omicron test in Patna.”

Covid-19 cases have shown a spike in Bihar over the last few days.The state reported 132 cases on Thursday, of which 60 were from Patna and 46 from Gaya, taking the total number of active cases to 333. Patna topped with 158 active cases, Gaya 92 and Munger 21.

The state had reported 77 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 44 on Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 cases in the state are increasing at 1.6 times a day over the last couple of days and we have to be careful,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar.

“We have activated our Covid control room in each of the 38 districts. We have sufficient number of general and oxygen beds in our Covid care centres dedicated hospitals,” Singh said.

The state has a total bed capacity of 19,383 for Covid-19 patients, of which 5,527 beds were with empanelled private hospitals. The remaining were in state-run facilities, said an official.

As on Thursday, a total of 28 Covid beds were occupied in the state. As many as 305 Covid-19 patients were under home isolation.

The state has also scaled up its oxygen capacity to 448 metric tonnes, said Kumar Ravi, officer on special duty in the health department. Of this, 140 metric tonnes were to be generated through 121 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants across the 38 districts of the state and 308 metric tonnes of oxygen through cryogenic liquid medical oxygen tanks at 10 state-managed medical college hospitals.

