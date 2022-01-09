27 new cases of Omicron detected in Bihar

PATNA: Twenty seven new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Bihar after the first genomic sequencing was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, its director Dr NR Biswas said. With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 28 on the Covid-19 portal of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Omicron variant has been detected in 85% of the 32 samples we tested in the first lot of genomic sequencing test at our institute. Four samples (12%) are of the Delta variant, and one is of an insignificant variant, which is unknown,” said Dr Biswas.

As many as 21 of the 27 Omicron positive samples are from Patna, two from Madhubani, and one each from Purnia, Vaishali, Gaya, and East Champaran districts, said Dr Biswas.

All the samples were either from the IGIMS or those who came to the institute for treatment, he added.

The IGIMS had initiated the process to test the 32 samples on genomic sequencer on January 1 and the results were declared on Sunday.

“We began by organising the samples and arranging them for genomic sequencing test on January 1. A result above 89% is considered excellent. Most of the samples have given excellent results, which is indicative of good reading and analysis. Only two samples have shown less than 85% result, while one is inconclusive,” said Dr Namrata Kumari, professor and head of microbiology, IGIMS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state on Saturday had declared its first Omicron positive result after genomic sequencing when a resident of Gujrati Gali in Chapra tested positive for Covid-19. The person, who has since recovered, had an international travel history, having returned from London on December 15, last year. He tested positive at Delhi airport and spent 14 days under institutional quarantine in New Delhi. He was discharged after testing negative on December 29.

Prior to that, a 26-year-old resident of Patna’s Kidwaipuri locality was found Omicron positive after an indicative test was done at a private laboratory. The result, however, did not reflect on the health ministry’s portal on Covid-19, as the same was done through ‘S’ gene target failure (SGTF) kit, which is an indicative test of Omicron.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patna accounted for 2,050 new Covid-19 cases, which was around 41% of the total 5,022 cases reported on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 16,897 in the state. The state also reported one Covid-19 death, taking the overall toll to 12,101 on Sunday.

Patna’s test positivity rate had jumped from 12.26% on January 5 to over 21.94% on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar, had said .

Meanwhile, 14 of the 17 scientists out of a total 25 staff and family members at the ICMR’s Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna’s Agamkuan locality, had tested Covid-19 positive over the last few days.

The state will also begin administering precautionary dose of the vaccine against Covid to all health care and frontline workers and those 60-years and above with comorbidity from Monday. Those who have completed nine months from their second dose will be eligible for the precautionary shot of the same vaccine they had taken earlier, said state health officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON