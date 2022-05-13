Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
patna news

2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested

A contractual worker with the State Bank of India (SBI) was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank’s Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said , police said.
2.80 kg gold went missing from SBI’s Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said. (REUTERS/ picture for representation)
Published on May 13, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha, Saharsa

A contractual worker with the State Bank of India (SBI) was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank’s Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said.

Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.

“A part of the stolen gold was sold in Nepal. Saharsa police are in touch with their Nepalese counterparts. It is beyond imagination how the keys to the locker were handed over to a contractual employee. Two bank employees, a cashier and an accountant, were responsible for keeping the keys,” the SDPO said.

The two employees, Pratyush Kumar (cashier) and Ashok Oraon (accountant), have already been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings initiated against them.

“The gold went missing on April 23. However, the theft was detected only on May 9, after which branch manager Lalit Kumar Sinha lodged a case with Baijnathpur police on May 10,” police said, adding that the missing/stolen gold was mortgaged under the gold loan scheme.

RELATED STORIES

“CCTV footage of April 23 confirmed that Malik committed the theft. It has been handed over to the police,” the branch manager said.

Regional manager of SBI, B K Singh, said, “The customers won’t have to suffer losses. We will make full payment against their gold if they were not recovered.”

The SDPO said some jewellers in the area too were being questioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP