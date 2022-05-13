2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
A contractual worker with the State Bank of India (SBI) was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank’s Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said.
Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.
“A part of the stolen gold was sold in Nepal. Saharsa police are in touch with their Nepalese counterparts. It is beyond imagination how the keys to the locker were handed over to a contractual employee. Two bank employees, a cashier and an accountant, were responsible for keeping the keys,” the SDPO said.
The two employees, Pratyush Kumar (cashier) and Ashok Oraon (accountant), have already been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings initiated against them.
“The gold went missing on April 23. However, the theft was detected only on May 9, after which branch manager Lalit Kumar Sinha lodged a case with Baijnathpur police on May 10,” police said, adding that the missing/stolen gold was mortgaged under the gold loan scheme.
“CCTV footage of April 23 confirmed that Malik committed the theft. It has been handed over to the police,” the branch manager said.
Regional manager of SBI, B K Singh, said, “The customers won’t have to suffer losses. We will make full payment against their gold if they were not recovered.”
The SDPO said some jewellers in the area too were being questioned.
Patna HC asks DGP to bring Subrata Roy to court, SC stays order hours later
The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Patna High Court order passed hours earlier that directed Bihar police chief to produce Sahara India group chief Subrata Roy before it on May 16 in a case in which it was alleged that some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors. A case of similar nature against Roy is already with the apex court, which had granted him bail earlier.
SC nod to raze 18th century Patna Collectorate building
The Supreme Court Friday gave its go-ahead to the Bihar government to demolish the 18th-century Patna Collectorate building that was once used by the British as a godown to store opium and saltpetre, saying “not every colonial building needs to be preserved”. In 1972, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey in Bihar and identified 72 sites/monuments deserving of historical monument tag. However, this list did not contain the Collectorate building.
RJD leader shot dead in Gopalganj
A local Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in Bihar's Gopalganj district was shot dead late Thursday night, police said. A resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav has been identified as president of RJD's student cell for Saran division, Dr Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was said to be close to Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Police said the incident took place when a resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav, was returning home from Gopalganj town after attending a marriage function.
Uttar Pradesh reports 175 Covid cases, 240 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 175 new Covid cases, including 18 in Lucknow, from among the 1,18,100 samples tested in the past 24-hours on Friday. On Thursday, the state had logged 207 new Covid cases. According to the data from the state health department, there are now 1,279 active Covid cases, which were 1344 on Thursday. In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), and Chinhat (4).
‘Always listen to wife’: Pune police commissioner’s advice to Twitter user
One user asked Amitabh Gupta about wrong-side driving, helmetless riding and negligible police presence on the streets. The Pune Police commissioner said that one may not see personnel on the road everywhere, but they have “full control on people who need it”. “And, without helmet wale badshah ko bhi hospital ka rasta dekhna padta hai (Without helmet, even a king ends up in the hospital),” he added.
