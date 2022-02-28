28 more Bihar students return from Ukraine
PATNA: A day after 23 students from Bihar returned from war-torn Ukraine, 28 more students landed in Patna on Monday, Patna district administration officials said.
According to the officials, the students arrived in three batches. Among the returnees, eight students were from Patna, three from Vaishali, two each from Saharsha and Gopalganj, and one from Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Samastipur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Siwan, Khagaria, Katihar, West Champaran, Jahanabad, and Araria.
“Today six students arrived in the first flight, 13 in second and third in the third flight. All the returnees were provided vehicles free of cost by the district administration to transport them to their respective native places,” said Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh.
Singh informed that two helpdesks have been set up at the Patna airport for the convenience of students returning from Ukraine and their guardians.
“One help desk each has been set up inside and outside the airport to extend necessary help to returnees and their guardians. The helpdesks are working in two shifts and the deployed officials have been instructed to help the returnees and guardians’ convenience.”
On reaching the Patna airport, the students thanked the central government and the state government for ensuring their safe evacuation.
“Braving difficulties we reached Romania. There Indian Embassy provided us with air tickets and we reached Delhi via Air India flight. Thereafter, we took another flight to reach Patna,” said Gausul Alam, a returnee, who hails from Gopalganj.
Another returnee Satish Kumar Shahil, who hails from Madhepura said, “We were lucky to return. Those who are stuck there are facing many difficulties as there is a shortage of food, water, gas, and electricity. Students are confined to a bunker. I appeal to our government to rescue them at the earliest.”
As per the state disaster department, more than 150 students from Bihar are still stranded in Ukraine and their details are being collected through helpline numbers.
