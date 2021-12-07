3 suspected hooch deaths in Samastipur, probe on

Three people died while the condition of one is serious due to consumption of ‘spurious’ liquor in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Raghu Kamti (55), Shyam Nath (26), and Prabhat Bharti Mandal (27), while the other person has been admitted to the Patna Medical College (PMCH) in a critical condition.

Police said that around seven people, including Kamti, Shyam, and Mandal, had consumed liquor together on December 5 in Ballipur village under Hathori police station in Samastipur district.

On receiving the information, Samastipur district magistrate (DM) Shashank Subhkar and superintendent of police (SP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot around 6.30 pm on Tuesday to probe the matter.

“Mandal died in Sadar hospital while Shyam passed away on his way to the PMCH. Three others are undergoing treatment in separate hospitals. Their families said they died of diarrhoea and other complications”, said a police official familiar with the probe team.

One of the bodies was cremated by the family fearing police action; while Mandal’s body was sent for autopsy. According to villagers, Manjhi community in a nearby village is involved in manufacturing illicit liquor and sale. The victims might have purchased liquor from there and consumed it.

Samastipur SP said that he would be able to share further details only after getting their autopsy reports. He added that only forensic report would be able to confirm whether they consumed hooch or not. “A probe team has been constituted under the supervision of excise superintendent and we have sought a detailed report from them,” Dhillon said.

This is the second suspected hooch incident in the last one week. The sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.