3 years on, Bihar varsities still await new teachers as panel nears end of tenure

The seven-member Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), which is tasked with filling large-scale vacancies in the state universities and became functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman, is completing its three-year term by the end of this month, though none of its recommendations has joined any university so far despite crippling teaching staff shortage in state’s colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, the Bihar cabinet gave its approval to the BSUSC (service condition of chairman and members) amended rules, 2022, on Monday, which indicates that the commission is likely to get extension to complete its work that actually started mid last year only.

The commission was dissolved in 2007. Ten years later, in 2017, the state legislature passed the Bihar State University Service Commission Act to reconstitute the commission.

The present commission could only start the interview process in July last year, citing procedural delays and Covid-19 disruptions.

BSUSC had advertised 4,638 vacancies of assistant professors in 52 subjects on September 23, 2020, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly elections. However, soon after the statute for appointment was notified after a long delay, it had to be amended.

BSUSC chairman Rajvardhan Azad said that in the first phase, interviews for 25 of the 52 subjects for which vacancies were advertised had ben planned and the commission could reach closer to the target despite constraints due to Covid disruptions and logistic problems.

The commission is yet to have its full sanctioned strength of staff and had to remain without a secretary for six months.

“We have tried to do things fast, but with transparency and quality. We are sending recommendations of the candidates the same day the interview is completed or within two days of completion. We have completed interviews for 15 subjects and another nine subjects are in the pipeline. After screening of applications at three levels involving experts, candidates are invited three times the number of vacancies for interview. Computer generated scores are given to applicants on academic records and publications/awards/work experience out of 100 on clearly laid down parameters, while interview carries just 15 marks. We have tried to maintain full transparency and cut-offs for various categories are clearly mentioned. All objections are addressed by a committee of experts,” said Azad, who is former chief of ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

BSUSC has received 67,578 online applications, the maximum number from Bihar, followed by neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Applications have also come from almost every state in the country.

In the last 17 years, Bihar has just one round of centralised appointments on the post of assistant professors through the Bihar Public Service commission (BPSC), even as teaching staff strength in several colleges got reduced to skeletal. The BPSC had advertised 3,364 vacancies in 2014, nearly 17 years after the previous advertisement in 1997, and the interview process got underway in 2015 and stretched up to 2020.

“The problem is that due to lengthy process of appointment, by the time fresh batch of assistant professors joins, an equal or even higher number of senior professors retire. The situation again is back to square one,” said KB Sinha, working president of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTAB).

On several occasions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice chancellors of all universities regarding the need to fill up vacancies of faculty members and warned of action in case of failure to do so.

However, the universities are still managing with guest or ad hoc teachers wherever available, though in remote areas it is proving difficult to find qualified candidates.

