4 Bihar districts among top 5 most improved in education sector: Niti Aayog

A recent Niti Aayog report may have rated Bihar as the poorest state in the country, but, in some good news, four districts from the state have been ranked among the top 5 most improved ‘Aspirational Districts’ in the field of education by the Union government’s public policy think tank.

“Education is the key to champion the cause of an #AatmanirbharBharat! Presenting, the top 5 most improved #AspirationalDistricts in the sector of #Education for the month of October 2021. Congratulations, #ChampionsOfChange!” Niti Aayog tweeted on December 10.

According to the list, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Banka and Sheikhpura, in that order, are the second, third, fourth and fifth most improved ‘Aspirational Districts’ under the Champions of Change Delta Ranking for October 2021.

Dumka, in the neighbouring Jharkhand, tops the list.

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan, Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary in the Bihar government’s education department, remarked that this recognition by the Niti Aayog is ‘important.’ Kumar further said, “This is the result of the work undertaken with regards to quality education on the instructions and under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.”

Niti Aayog’s Aspirational Districts scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, with an aim to quickly and effectively transform 112 of the most under-developed districts in the country. Under this initiative, rankings are released on a monthly basis, based on the incremental progress made across 49 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The KPIs are under socio-economic themes such as Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development and Infrastructure, among others.

