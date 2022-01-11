Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 4 wanted Maoists held in Buxar
patna news

4 wanted Maoists held in Buxar

Four members of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of banned the CPI (Maoist) which is mainly active in Jharkhand, were arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district late Monday night, police said.
Maoists in police custody in Bihar’s Buxar district. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA Four members of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of banned the CPI (Maoist) which is mainly active in Jharkhand, were arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district late Monday night, police said.

Those arrested were identified by police as Nivesh Kumar Poddar, Subham Poddar, Dhruv Kumar Singh and a woman whose name police didn’t disclose. All are wanted in separate cases in Jharkhand and were operating from Khunti, Dhurwa, Khelari and Ranchi, police said.

“Buxar police received information that some wanted PLFI members were travelling in a car bearing registration number of West Bengal and were passing via National Highway 84. A police team set up barricades on Veer Kunwar Singh Setu around 11.50 pm and apprehended them. Huge amount of cash and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession,” said Upendra Sharma, deputy inspector general of police (Sahabad range).

Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Singh told HT the police team recovered 12 lakh cash, 19 cell phones and a luxury car from their possession.

RELATED STORIES

He said the Jharkhand Police on January 9 had issued a lookout notice against Nivesh and Subham after an FIR was lodged against them in Ranchi on January 6. A police team from Ranchi reached Buxar late Monday and will produce them before the court to take them on transit remand, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP