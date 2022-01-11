4 wanted Maoists held in Buxar

PATNA Four members of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of banned the CPI (Maoist) which is mainly active in Jharkhand, were arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district late Monday night, police said.

Those arrested were identified by police as Nivesh Kumar Poddar, Subham Poddar, Dhruv Kumar Singh and a woman whose name police didn’t disclose. All are wanted in separate cases in Jharkhand and were operating from Khunti, Dhurwa, Khelari and Ranchi, police said.

“Buxar police received information that some wanted PLFI members were travelling in a car bearing registration number of West Bengal and were passing via National Highway 84. A police team set up barricades on Veer Kunwar Singh Setu around 11.50 pm and apprehended them. Huge amount of cash and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession,” said Upendra Sharma, deputy inspector general of police (Sahabad range).

Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Singh told HT the police team recovered ₹12 lakh cash, 19 cell phones and a luxury car from their possession.

He said the Jharkhand Police on January 9 had issued a lookout notice against Nivesh and Subham after an FIR was lodged against them in Ranchi on January 6. A police team from Ranchi reached Buxar late Monday and will produce them before the court to take them on transit remand, he said.

