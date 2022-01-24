Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 5 held for Patna jewellery shop loot
patna news

5 held for Patna jewellery shop loot

The police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of robbery at a jewellery shop in the state capital on January 21 with the arrest of five persons and said looted gold and cash have been recovered from them.
Police escort the criminals accused of robbing a jewellery shop in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:47 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

Addressing a press conference, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhillon said, “The case loot at S S Jewellery shop in Bakerganj area has been solved in 48 hours with the arrest of five persons. We have recovered 6.5 kilograms of looted gold worth 3.25 crore and 4.32 lakh in cash.”

“Soon after the incident, the police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident in which they were seen carrying on the loot operation at gunpoint. While they were escaping, one of them was caught on the spot and the police recovered one looted bag of gold, a loaded pistol and a motorcycle from his possession,” he said.

Dhillon said that during interrogation, the arrested person, Rajesh Ram alias Sadhu of Dhangaon from Jehanabad, spilled the names of his accomplices, identified as Sonu, Raju, Akash and Nitesh.

“They were also involved in theft of vehicles in Patna. The police also recovered a stolen luxury vehicle,” he said.

The loot incident, on January 21, has triggered outrage among local traders who had taken to streets in protest.

