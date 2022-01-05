5 ministers among 1,659 fresh Covid cases in Bihar

Five members of Bihar cabinet, including deputy chief ministers Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, were among the 1,659 fresh Covid-19 cases the state reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in six months which caused the active caseload to cross 3000 mark, according to the health department.

Six employees at the chief minister’s house have also tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said.

Besides the two Deputy CMs, ministers Ashok Kumar Chowdhary, Sunil Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman have also been infected..

“The state reported 1,659 positive cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,697. Most of these cases are mild and asymptomatic. So far, only 63 patients have been hospitalised. Remaining are in home isolation,” said additional chief secretary (health), Pratyaya Amrit.

Of the 1,659 positive cases, 1,015 cases were reported from Patna. which now has 2,283 active cases.

“In this wave, people are getting better in three to five days, but we must wear masks and follow other Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

As per the figures issued by the state health society, so far 4.57 lakh children in the age bracket of 15-18 have been vaccinated.

17 students of Navodaya school infected

Seventeen students of Jawahar Navodaya school at Bhihiya tested positive for Covid-19 in rapid antigen test on Tuesday during a vaccination camp on the premises. Dr Nand Kishore Prasad, in charge of public health care at Bihiya, most of them have returned home and are in isolation. “Their RT-PCR test report will be available within 48 hours,” said Prasad.

IMA SUGGESTIONS

Indian Medical Association national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh has suggested that in order to minimize risk among doctors, the central and the state government must ensure that Covid duty for resident doctors should not exceed 8 hours per day and 7 days in all, after which there should be a quarantine of 10 to 14 days in the accommodation prescribed by the hospital.

“In case of untimely death, compensation as well as case wise assistance should be arranged,” Singh said in a release issued on Wednesday.