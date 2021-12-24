Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 5 newly elected mukhiyas killed so far in Bihar
patna news

5 newly elected mukhiyas killed so far in Bihar

Latest incident took place in a village in Munger district late Thursday night hours before the elected representatives were to take oath on Friday
At a polling station in Patna during the recent panchayat elections. (Santosh Kumar)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Five newly elected village heads (mukhiya) have been killed since the 2021 panchayat polls and results in Bihar, the latest in a village in Munger district late Thursday night hours before the elected representatives were to take oath on Friday.

According to locals, Maoists had warned Parmanand Tuddu, newly elected mukhiya of Azimganj panchayat under Dharhara police station in Munger district, not to file nomination, but he did and also won. On Thursday night, the assailants dragged him out of his house in Mathura village and slit his throat.

Rohit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Dharhara police station, told HT that Tuddu was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Additional superintendent of police (operation) of Munger district, Kunal Kumar, said security forces have launched a manhunt. He said Maoist commander Suresh Koda had, on October 13, threatened Tuddu of dire consequences if he fought the election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP