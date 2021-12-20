5.6 lakh registered with unemployment exchange in 18 months in Jharkhand

The number of people registered with unemployment exchanges has increased over six times in Jharkhand in 18 months between 2020 and 2021 as compared to 2019, the state government said.

In a written reply to BJP legislator Birnachi Narayan, the state government said that while 85,122 persons had registered themselves with unemployment exchanges in the state in 2019, the number has gone up to 5.6 lakh in the last 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021.

In between these 18 months, the economy was badly hit since March 2020 due to lockdown in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lakhs of people, both in formal and informal sectors were said to have lost their jobs. Jharkhand witnesses huge migration due to lack of jobs in the state and many returned home during the pandemic, the government said.

When asked by the BJP legislator about its plans to fill vacant government posts, the government’s reply did not give a clear road map on the issue.

The government said the process of recruitment is going on and employment policy across several departments is being amended and it would soon come up with employment notifications.