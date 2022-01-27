6 dead in Buxar in 3rd suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar this year

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar where total prohibition on liquor was imposed in April 2016, at least six people have died and three others are battling for life after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Amasari village in Buxar district late Wednesday, police said.

This is the third suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar this year. Earlier, 13 people had died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Nalanda on January 13 and 18 people had died in Saran on January 18.

“Police have identified the place where they consumed the spurious liquor. They have recovered some substances from the spot and have sent them to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for a test,” said Raj, additional superintendent of police (Dumraon) in Buxar district.

He said police received information about the incident around 11.30 pm after the death one Anandi Singh.

According to police, the other deceased have been identified as Sukhu Mushar (60), Shiv Mohan Yadav (50), Bhirgu Singh (48), Miku Singh (39), and Ranjit Ram.

Three people being treated have been identified as Bunty Singh, Munna Choudhary, and Sanjay Choudhary.

According to Dharmendra Singh, elder brother of deceased Miku Singh, his condition deteriorated around 9.45 pm and he died at Dumraon Sadar hospital.

Tetri Devi, wife of Sukhu Mushar said, “My husband returned home around 10.30 pm and fell ill around 11.55 pm, complaining of nausea, headache, vomiting, and uneasiness. He died on the way to the hospital.”

According to police, one of the deceased Ranjan Ram, a resident of Kariaj, died due to the cold wave .

Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir said the preliminary inquiry showed all six died after taking some poisonous substance. He, however, said the only forensic report would confirm whether they have consumed hooch or not. “A probe team has been constituted under the supervision of excise superintendent and a detailed report has been sought”, he said.

Suspected hooch deaths this year

Jan 13: 13 deaths in Nalanda

Jan 18: 18 deaths in Saran

Jan 27: 6 deaths in Buxar