75 including medicos, docs from NMCH test Covid positive in Patna

Around 75 doctors and medical students from Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) were among the 352 new cases to test positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, as the number of active cases in the state shot up to 1,074, said state health officials.

“As many as 87 doctors and medicos of our institution have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days. As many as 75 of the 194 samples tested on real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) were positive on Sunday, while 12 had tested positive on Saturday,” said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, medical superintendent of the NMCH.

Five of the 87 doctors and medicos positive at NMCH are hospitalised while the remaining are under home isolation, said superintendent Dr Singh.

Two assistant professors, including one who recently returned from Andaman and Nicobar, at AIIMS-Patna, have also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, said its nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Many doctors to test positive had attended the two-day 96th national annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held in Patna between December 27 and 28.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, speaker of the legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, health minister Mangal Pandey and education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary were among the political dignitaries to attend the valedictory function of the IMA.

“On Sunday, we collected around 194 samples of students and doctors, presently residing in our hostels,” said Dr Hiralal Mahto, principal of the NMCH and also professor and head, department of microbiology at the medical college.

“As many as 17 of the 80 samples tested on rapid antigen detection kits on Saturday are positive. Their samples, along with many others, have now been taken for RT PCR test,” said Dr Papu Kumar Saifi, a final year postgraduate student in the department of medicine at the NMCH.

A health manager of the Guru Gobind Singh hospital in Patna City has also tested positive for Covid-19 for the fourth time.

Patna has shown a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases, with 405 of the 749 active cases in the state, as per the government’s Covid-19 bulletin on Saturday. Of the 281 new cases, 136 were from Patna on Saturday. Gaya accounted for 70 and Munger 10.

On Sunday, Patna reported 142 new cases, followed by 110 in Gaya and 13 in Munger. The number of active cases in Patna had now gone up to 542.

Twelve have so far tested positive for Covid-19 of the estimated 306 people who returned to Patna from Omicron-affected countries, including the USA, UK and the Netherlands, in December. Swab samples of those testing positive have been sent for genome sequencing, officials said.

The Bihar chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the launch of the vaccine for children in the 15-18 years age group at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. He will also visit the genome sequencing laboratory at the institute.

Bihar will host around 2,787 session sites for vaccination of children on Monday, said health minister Mangal Pandey.

Gaya will have the highest 243 session sites, followed by 229 in Bhojpur, 208 in Nawada, 204 in East Champaran, 176 in Buxar, 175 in Supaul, 133 in Munger, 120 in Begusarai and 110 each in Muzaffarpur and Nalanda. State capital Patna will host 87 vaccination sites.

Bihar has around 12 lakh doses of Covaxin, which will be administered to children. Besides, it has around 80-82 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine.

The government has increased from four to six the cap on the number of registrations against a mobile number on the CoWIN portal for vaccination purposes, said officials.

