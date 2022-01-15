8 die in Nalanda hooch tragedy

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar where total prohibition on liquor was imposed in April 2016, eight people died and two fell critically ill allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor late Friday evening in the chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda, police said on Saturday.

The toll could go higher, a local police officer said, requesting not be identified.

Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Kumar confirmed the deaths. “We are verifying details of the incident.”

The deceased were identified by the local police as Bhago Mistri (55), Manna Mistri (55), Dharmendra alias Nageshwar Mistri (50) and Kalichanra Mistri (48), Sunil Kumar (24), Arjun Pandit (51), Jaipal Sharma (49) and Rakesh Kumar (45), all of them from Chhoti Palari and Pahar Talli areas under Sohsarai police station limits.

Shivaji Chauhan and Ram Swarup, also from the same locality, are being treated at Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital. Their condition is stated to be serious.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Sadar, Sibli Nomani, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said reasons for the deaths were not clear as yet. “Statements of the bereaved families are being recorded. Autopsy reports of the deceased are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths,” said Nomani.

Director general of police SK Singhal could not be reached for his comment.

More than 40 people had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in a month since Diwali last year in four districts of north Bihar — East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

Allies trade fire

Meanwhile, state BJP chief and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday once called for a review of prohibition law, saying the legislation may be “well intentioned but its implementation had brought shame to the state”. He was reacting to a social media post of by JD(U) spokesman Abhishek Jha, who had questioned Jaiswal’s visit to the houses of victims hooch tragedy in the latter’s home constituency.

BJP and JD(U) are constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan sought to blame those opposing the liquor ban. “Such incidents are abetted by elements who are utterly disappointed by the liquor law. So far as the state BJP chief’s assertion is concerned, I hope leaders of alliance abide by the coalition dharma and help the government enforce the law with full firmness. After all, they too have taken a pledge to make Bihar liquor free,” he said.

Congress leader and former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh it was high time the liquor law is reviewed to save the poor who generally fall prey to spurious liquor. “Leaders of the ruling parties have openly said good brands of liquor are easily available in black market to those who can afford it. But the poor mostly resort to the illegally produced cheap country liquor,” he said.

