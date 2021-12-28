83.46 lakh children in Bihar eligible for Covid jabs from Jan 3

Around 83.46 lakh children in Bihar in the age group of 15-18 years, out of the 7.40 crore in India, will be eligible for vaccination against Covid-19, beginning January 3 at dedicated session sites different from those for adults, Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Society (SHS), said on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Covaxin is the only option available for vaccination of children and so vaccination session sites for them have been kept separate from adults to reduce the risk of mixing of vaccines.

Children will be eligible for the second jab of the vaccine after 28 days of their first shot.

Those aged 15 years or more or whose birth year is 2007 or before will be able to register on Co-WIN portal for vaccination from January 1. They can even avail of walk-in registration facility to take the jab from January 3, Singh said.

“We are yet to firm up our vaccination plan for children in the 15-18 years age group, but will most likely have separate session sites for them in districts. The Centre shared with states today some guidelines on vaccination of children and will share more in days to come. We are waiting for the Centre’s blueprint before we firm up our plans,” said Singh.

As a relief to senior citizens with comorbidities, the Centre has dispensed away the need of having to produce medical certificate as proof of their co-morbidity at the time of administration of the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which will be available to them, along with healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), from January 10, said Singh.

All such HCWs, FLWs and senior citizens with comorbidity will, however, be eligible for the precautionary dose on the completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose, he said.

All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities, who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will be expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precautionary dose.

“We will administer precautionary dose of the vaccine to any senior citizen who says s/he has taken doctor’s advice and is suffering from comorbidity,” said Singh.

The projected number of comorbid population in 60-plus age group in Bihar is 18,92,800, out of the 2.75 crore in India, as per the figures provided by the Registrar General of India to the Union health ministry.

Bihar’s additional chief secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit and Sanjay Kumar Singh were among the state health officials who attended a national-level virtual meeting, addressed by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier in the day on Tuesday.

