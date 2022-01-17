Home / Cities / Patna News / 84-yr-old man who took ‘12 shots’ of Covid vaccine surrenders, gets bail
84-yr-old man who took ‘12 shots’ of Covid vaccine surrenders, gets bail

The 84-year-old man from Bihar’s Madhepura district, who was on the run after being booked by police following his claims that he had so far taken 12 shots of Covid-19 vaccine, against the norm of two, surrendered himself with the local police station on Monday and was granted bail immediately, superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said.
The 84-year-old man from Bihar’s Madhepura district, who claims to have taken 12 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, surrendered himself with the local police station on Monday and was granted bail immediately, SP Rajesh Kumar said. (Picture for representation)
The 84-year-old man from Bihar's Madhepura district, who claims to have taken 12 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, surrendered himself with the local police station on Monday and was granted bail immediately, SP Rajesh Kumar said. (Picture for representation)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Brahmdev Mandal, resident of a village falling under Puraini police station jurisdiction, was booked under sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the India Penal Code, all of which are non-bailable sections.

The case was registered on January 8 on the basis of the statement of a medical officer in charge of primary health centre, Puraini.

SP Rajesh Kumar said that in consideration of Mandal’s old age, police give him relief in the form of immediate bail from the police station.

Mandal, a retired postal department employee, will not be arrested, though the police will file a charge sheet against him.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

