85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village
An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday.
Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer (SHO) Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.
“I was alone when the man started digging his teeth deep at places on my body. When I protested, he overpowered me and subjected me to sexual assault,” the SHO quoted the woman as saying in the FIR.
The woman alleged that the man often indulged in passing lewd remarks on village women and several women had complained to his mother about his misdemeanours in the past. “But instead of taking action against him, his mother and relatives would pick physical fights with those who complained,” she has alleged in her complaint.
Police said the family members of the woman approached the police with a complaint on Sunday, after which the man was arrested.
“The accused has been sent to jail,” said the SHO, adding that the woman’s statement has been recorded in the court after her medical examination was done on Monday.
He said police have booked the accused for rape.
-
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm. The maximum temperature hovered around 35C and minimum temperature around 24C.
-
Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated
The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
-
BMC inspects Khar home of Ranas, finds violations
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel on Monday inspected the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana regarding the unauthorised construction on the eighth floor of Khar's Lavie building. The civic team conducting the inspection found some violations as per the approved plans, and will soon issue a notice to the Ranas', informed the officials. This was the third time BMC visited the Ranas' residence in a week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics