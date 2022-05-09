85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village

An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday.

Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer (SHO) Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.

“I was alone when the man started digging his teeth deep at places on my body. When I protested, he overpowered me and subjected me to sexual assault,” the SHO quoted the woman as saying in the FIR.

The woman alleged that the man often indulged in passing lewd remarks on village women and several women had complained to his mother about his misdemeanours in the past. “But instead of taking action against him, his mother and relatives would pick physical fights with those who complained,” she has alleged in her complaint.

Police said the family members of the woman approached the police with a complaint on Sunday, after which the man was arrested.

“The accused has been sent to jail,” said the SHO, adding that the woman’s statement has been recorded in the court after her medical examination was done on Monday.

He said police have booked the accused for rape.