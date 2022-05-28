Acid attack on college girl in Muzaffarpur, under treatment at AIIMS Patna

PATNA: A 17-year-old college student was injured in an acid attack in Kudhni locality on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur town during the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

An unidentified person climbed on a terrace and hurled acid on the student of BA Part-1, who was sleeping with her sister on the roof. The incident occurred around 2am. Their parents were sleeping in the room when she was attacked.

She has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna where she was found to have suffered burn injuries on her right part of the body as well as the left hand.

The incident occurred at a village falling under Fakuli police outpost of Muzaffarpur district. Police said that the attacker escaped soon after the crime.

The girl’s neighbours and relatives rushed her to the primary health centre, Kudhni, who referred her to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur for better treatment. After preliminary treatment, the duty doctor at the SKMCH referred her for further treatment. She was then sent to AIIMS, Patna.

The girl’s relatives claimed that some musclemen of the village would be involved behind the attack due to personal and land related dispute with the girl’s father. However, police suspect that the attacker was known to the girl. The girl’s relatives have not lodged any complaint with the police so far.

SHO of the Fakuli police outpost, Mohan Kumar said the accused is yet to be identified. He said that a probe has been launched in the case. “We are still looking for the suspect. It seems he might have fled from the village. We are also questioning the victim’s family and villagers,” the SHO added.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said that they were planning to record statements of the victim and other witnesses under section 164 of CrPC to make the case foolproof. We have taken the case very seriously. “It’s a sensitive matter. We will check from where the acid was procured and take action against the seller as well. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” Jayant added.

Recent Incidents:

On May 8, a 20-year-old woman lost her eyes and suffered 60% burns when acid was thrown at her by an unidentified person while she was asleep in her house in Kararia-Thakurai village in Gopalganj district.

Earlier on April 18, a girl and her brother were injured in an acid attack that took place in the Bikramganj area of Rohtas district. The girl was found to be drenched in acid and lost both her eyes in the alleged attack.

On April 16, four members of a family sustained injuries in an acid attack over land dispute at Siwasing village under the limits of APM Police station in Darbhanga.

