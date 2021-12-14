After Jamui med college foundation stone laying, Chirag fumes over Centre’s neglect

Jamui district on Tuesday finally witnessed online foundation stone laying of long-awaited medical college and hospital, which would cost ₹500-crore, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but the politics over it did not stop.

Midway through the function in Jamui, where local leader and Bihar minister Sumit Kumar and BJP MLA Shreyashi Singh were also present, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan once again hit out at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of “usurping the Centre’s project” by making it look like a Bihar government project.

“The foundation stone laying is more than two years late, which shows the failure of the state government. It had to execute the project. Had it been on time, it would have saved many lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the foundation stone is so delayed, God knows how long its inauguration would take if things move at the same pace,“ he added.

He, however, said that he was happy the first hurdle had been finally crossed after three tenders. “I was there in Jamui, but the CM did not feel the need to visit here for a project that people of the district had been waiting for so long and I have myself written a couple of times to CM not to delay it further. But I was surprised to see that it has been made out to be a state government project, while the fact is that the Centre gave it to Jamui and I have been personally instrumental in it. Centre has provided the major share of fund for it,” he added.

Chirag said that there was not even one poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any central leader, while all the hoardings and banners had Nitish Kumar’s picture. “No representative of the union government was invited. Only CM and Bihar ministers are visible here. On Monday, I talked to the union health minister’s office about it, and he was not even aware of the foundation stone laying,” he added.

Bihar minister Dr Ashok Choudhary, who is also the in-charge minister of Jamui, said that BJP’s Mangal Pandey as the health minister was there at the foundation stone laying function and he should be more concerned about it. “Why should Chirag be worried about it?” he asked.

Another minister Sumit Kumar, who was in Jamui, hit back at Chirag, saying he had come just for a photo shoot.

In August also, Chirag had trained his gun at the Bihar government, accusing it of going slow on the medical college project in his constituency.