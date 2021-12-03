AIMIM MLA refuses to sing national song

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akhtarul Iman on Friday refused to sing the national song during the concluding session of the winter session of Bihar assembly, leading to a a furore.

“Why is it important to sing the national song? It should not be imposed,” Iman said.

The AIMIM MLA from Amour, however, said he had no problem singing the national anthem. “But singing the national song is not mandatory in Constitution,” he said.

Talking to media persons, the MLA alleged that the Speaker was trying to impose a special culture. “Was assembly not running before? Did our ancestors not have love for the country. A particular culture are being thrust on us,” he alleged.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to react.

“We have a problem with those who do not sing the national anthem and the national song. If anyone has any objection to singing Vande Mataram, it means their intentions are wrong,” BJP MLA Sanjay Singh said.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said the tradition of singing the national song was being followed at Parliament as well. “This is being followed in Parliament as well and it increases country’s pride,” he said.