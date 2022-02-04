Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / All five dead in Pune building mishap from Katihar
patna news

All five dead in Pune building mishap from Katihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed shock over the incident and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the bereaved families and ₹50,000 for each of the injured, a press release said.
Rescue work underway after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed workers at Yerwada, Pune, late Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha, Katihar

A pall of gloom descended on four villages in Bihar’s Katihar district as the news broke on Friday that five of its natives had died in the mishap at a building under construction in Pune.

Those deceased have been identified as Mohammed Tabiz Alam of Belon village, Mohammed Majloom Hussain and Sameer from Balthar village, Mobid Alam from Chandi and Sohil Mohammad from Bheelwari village.

Six others have been injured and are undergoing treatment.

“The incident has left us shattered,” said Mohammed Jehangir Alam of Balthar village.

Katihar’s additional district magistrate (ADM) Vijay Kumar said, “We are making arrangements to bring the bodies” adding by Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed shock over the incident and announced ex gratia of 2 lakh each to the bereaved families and 50,000 for each of the injured, a press release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed grief over the tragic incident. In a tweet, he wrote “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest.”

RELATED STORIES

In 2019, 12 labourers from Katihar were killed in Pune when the temporary house beside the under-construction building collapsed while they were asleep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP