All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
PATNA: In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister.
The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter.
According to Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary the project to develop websites of all 8,387-gram panchayats would start once the department receives quotations from various government agencies. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
“The websites shall be equipped with management information system (MIS) and Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) so as to bring in more accountability for every pie of the fund spent on development and other activities in gram panchayats,” said the minister, adding that all elected representatives of gram panchayats and other functionaries would be trained to handle the websites.
Officials of the department said that digital education and skill empowerment to tackle digitised financial management systems had become a must in view of the huge flow of funds to the panchayati raj institutions across the state. “This year, the department intends to spend a grant of ₹8,500 crore through gram panchayats on health, development, and governance sectors. Of the total, ₹3,900 crore has been earmarked for development and ₹1,150 crore on health sectors. The fund has been made available to Bihar under the 15th Finance commission’s recommendations,” said a senior officer.
Chaudhary said that the state government has also allocated ₹3,261 crore as its grant for gram panchayats. “Some financial irregularities had come up in the previous years and the department had to step in to check as most of the financial transactions were being done manually. Now, the department is insisting on a heightened system of financial monitoring for the gram panchayats’ spends,” added the minister.
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states. The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
