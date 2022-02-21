All-party meeting on caste census after assembly session: Nitish

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the long-awaited all-party meeting to discuss the modalities for conducting the statewide caste-based census could be held soon after the budget session of the state legislature, which is to begin on February 25 and conclude on March 31.

Talking to media persons after his weekly Janata Darbar during which he meets people with grievances, Kumar said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s consent to fix the schedule for an all-party meeting had not yet come as its senior leaders were busy with the assembly elections in five states.

A few days ago, opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had said the CM was dilly-dallying on the caste-based enumeration.

Responding to the charges, Kumar said: “We all are united and in favour of conducting the caste-based census. But elections are going on in many states. The house session has also been convened and we can also meet there. We don’t want to claim credit for it and hence sought the views of all leaders. The purpose of all-party meet is to elicit ideas of all leaders, so that a foolproof strategy for the census and subsequent action plan for development of all castes could be formulated.”

“There shall be no confusion on it. The state government would carry out the caste enumeration to know the status of different castes, even if the Central government did not go for it on the national level,” Kumar said.

Condemning the Jharkhand government’s decision to withdraw Bhojpuri and Magahi from the list of regional languages from Bokaro and Dhanbad districts, Kumar said Bhojpuri commanded huge respect not only in the country, but also abroad. “Bhojpuri is spoken in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh, apart from Bihar,” said Kumar.

To a query if Bhojpuri language would be re-included in the course of study for the primary education, the CM said the education department would be looking in to it. He said he was thankful to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for including Maithili in the Eighth Schedule after he had requested for it during the former PM’s visit to Bihar in 2002.

The CM played down his meeting with election strategist Prashant Kishore in Delhi, saying he was surprised that the issue was being hyped much. “I have personal relation with Kishore, who had enquired about my health when I was down with Covid. There is no political meaning to the meeting,” Kumar said.

