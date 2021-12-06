All-party meeting on caste census soon: CM

After the decision of the Central Government not to conduct the caste census, Bihar is all set to formalise ways and means to hold its own caste-based census.

Putting rest to all speculations, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that an all-party meeting for holding caste census in the state would be organised soon. “We want to do it. I have asked the deputy chief minister to hold talks in his party, the BJP. I already have talked to other parties. Once the deputy CM discusses with his party, we will hold an all-party meeting on the issue,” said Kumar while talking to media on Monday after his weekly Janata darbar where he addresses the grievances of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar’s wait for the BJP’s response holds importance as BJP seems to be a divided house on holding the caste census. However, former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi recently clarified that the party was not against the caste census. “The BJP is not against caste census. Had this been the case, the BJP ministers would not have been included in the all-party delegation to meet the PM. Yes, it is also true that the census process has started two years back. Hence, it cannot be possible to add any other factor to it. Due to technical problems, the Central Government is not able to do this at present,” he had said.

During the winter session of the Bihar assembly, opposition parties led by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had met the chief minister to press for caste census in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The meeting will discuss how and through what medium to hold it. We have to get it done in such a manner so that nobody is left out, including all castes and sub-castes. We will soon hold an all-party meeting so that opinions of all parties are taken,” said Kumar.

Facing the heat after the recovery of liquor bottles from the Assembly premises during the recently concluded winter session, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while maintaining that there won’t be any compromise in enforcing the prohibition said that investigation on recovery of bottles and the motive behind it is on.

“I won’t comment on the issue right now. Wait for some time and everything will be known. First, we have to see whether someone had drunk alcohol there or just threw the bottles. The matter is being investigated. But such types of incidents will keep happening and we have to be alert,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Action is being taken. We have to ensure that prohibition is enforced strictly in Patna. If it is enforced strictly in the state capital, it will have its impact everywhere,” he said and added that a close eye was being kept on all those who indulge in drinking or are involved in breaking rules.

Chief Minister expressed his concern over the shortage of fertilisers in Bihar.

“I spoke to the Union minister, who has promised to normalise the availability of fertilisers in the next one week,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that the farmers of Bihar have to face a lot of problems due to the shortage of fertilisers. “We have informed the Centre. The assurance has been given by the Centre that the supply is being provided,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.