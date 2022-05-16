Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / All-party meeting on caste census soon: Nitish
patna news

All-party meeting on caste census soon: Nitish

The CM said the meeting could not be held earlier due to several reasons, including pandemic and elections.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers prayers on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar)
Published on May 16, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

Days after his meeting with leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that all-party meeting would be convened very soon to discuss the possibility of a statewide caste census.

“There won’t be any further delay in convening an-all party meeting on caste census. Everyone will be asked to give their opinion in the meeting. The government will consider the suggestions made in the meeting and then it will be presented in the cabinet,” Kumar told reporters after attending a Buddha Purnima programme here.

Kumar said that after the cabinet approval, work on the caste-based census will start. “It would be done in a proper manner and proper instructions would be issued to officials,” he said.

The CM said the meeting could not be held earlier due to several reasons, including pandemic and elections.

Kumar parried questions on cabinet expansion. “You would know about it as and when it happens.”

RELATED STORIES

Bihar legislature has twice passed resolutions favouring a caste enumeration, citing the need to reorient welfare programmes.

The Centre, however, has categorically ruled out caste-wise enumeration in the Census.

Months ago, Kumar and Yadav had together made Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a caste census.

The last caste census in India was held in 1931 during the British rule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP