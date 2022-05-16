All-party meeting on caste census soon: Nitish
Days after his meeting with leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that all-party meeting would be convened very soon to discuss the possibility of a statewide caste census.
“There won’t be any further delay in convening an-all party meeting on caste census. Everyone will be asked to give their opinion in the meeting. The government will consider the suggestions made in the meeting and then it will be presented in the cabinet,” Kumar told reporters after attending a Buddha Purnima programme here.
Kumar said that after the cabinet approval, work on the caste-based census will start. “It would be done in a proper manner and proper instructions would be issued to officials,” he said.
The CM said the meeting could not be held earlier due to several reasons, including pandemic and elections.
Kumar parried questions on cabinet expansion. “You would know about it as and when it happens.”
Bihar legislature has twice passed resolutions favouring a caste enumeration, citing the need to reorient welfare programmes.
The Centre, however, has categorically ruled out caste-wise enumeration in the Census.
Months ago, Kumar and Yadav had together made Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a caste census.
The last caste census in India was held in 1931 during the British rule.
-
RS bypoll: Anil Hedge is JD-U nominee
In a surprise move, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday named Anil Hegde as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll due to be held on May 30. An announcement to this effect was made by the party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. The low-profile national election officer of JD-U, Hegde, hails from Karnataka. He has been a close associate of late George Fernandes.
-
Covid cases will rise but no need to panic yet, say officials
According to authorities, cases will keep slightly increasing due to various factors, but there is yet no reason to panic as hospitalisations are still under control. After reporting an average of 130 daily cases in the month of April, Covid infections started rising in May. The first 18 days of the month have seen 3,237 cases with a daily average of 202 cases.
-
Panvel-Uran coastal road to subsume 75 hectares of mangroves
Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has sought the state forest department's permission to divert 43.42 hectares of mangroves in Uran taluka of Raigad district to make way for an upcoming six-lane coastal road connecting Belpada wetland area to the port's North Gate at Nhava Sheva.
-
One held for woman’s death during police raid in UP’s Siddharthnagar
A day after a 50-year-old woman died of a bullet injury during a police raid in Islamnagar village of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the incident. Superintendent of police, Siddharthnagar, Yashvir Singh said, “It is likely that the woman died from the bullet fired by Yadav.” Soon, other villagers too joined the suspect's mother, Roshni's and attacked the police party. It was when one Jitendra Yadav who extorts money from those involved in cow slaughter opened fire towards the crowd and the bullet hit Roshni.
-
Allahabad HC adjourns KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case till May 20 due to paucity of time. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Heard learned counsel for the parties at length. Due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded. Put up this matter in the additional cause list on 20.05.2022 at 12:00 noon.”
