All-party meeting on caste census soon: Nitish

Days after his meeting with leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that all-party meeting would be convened very soon to discuss the possibility of a statewide caste census.

“There won’t be any further delay in convening an-all party meeting on caste census. Everyone will be asked to give their opinion in the meeting. The government will consider the suggestions made in the meeting and then it will be presented in the cabinet,” Kumar told reporters after attending a Buddha Purnima programme here.

Kumar said that after the cabinet approval, work on the caste-based census will start. “It would be done in a proper manner and proper instructions would be issued to officials,” he said.

The CM said the meeting could not be held earlier due to several reasons, including pandemic and elections.

Kumar parried questions on cabinet expansion. “You would know about it as and when it happens.”

Bihar legislature has twice passed resolutions favouring a caste enumeration, citing the need to reorient welfare programmes.

The Centre, however, has categorically ruled out caste-wise enumeration in the Census.

Months ago, Kumar and Yadav had together made Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a caste census.

The last caste census in India was held in 1931 during the British rule.