Another newly elected mukhiya gunned down in Gopalganj

Newly elected mukhiya (panchayat head) of Dhatiwana panchayat in Goplaganj district was shot dead by two unidentified men at his rented accommodation in Gopalganj town on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.35 am, when two motorcycle-borne men shot the mukhiya, identified as Sukhal Musahar, before stabbing him. He was rushed to the Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar said the family of the deceased has named four persons —Ajay Singh, Ujjawal Singh, Kamakhya Singh, and Kameshwar Singh — as suspects.

“A special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of deputy SP (Sadar) has been constituted to crack the case,” the SP said. He added that police are waiting for a written statement from the family members of the deceased and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

Asked about the motive behind the killing, the SP said it is difficult to say anything as of now as police are investigating the matter. He, however, didn’t rule out the involvement of hired killers.

Meanwhile, an agitated mob blocked the Thave-Gopalganj road and disrupted vehicular traffic demanding immediate arrest of the killers. “We have deputed special force in the village and the situation is under control now”, the SP said.

So far, six newly elected mukhiya’s have lost their lives after winning an election in the last two months in Bihar.

Past incidents:

November 15: Newly elected mukhiya of Babu-Bandh panchayat Sanjay Singh was gunned down near Pritampur village under Charpokhri police station in Bhojpur by unidentified men.

December 3: A newly elected mukhiya of Darkha panchayat in Jamui, Jaiprakash Mahto, was gunned down by unidentified armed assailants, following which a mob went on a rampage destroying public and private properties.

December 9: Newly elected mukhiya of Azimganj panchayat, Parmanand Tuddu (30), was allegedly beheaded by Maoists at Mathura village under Ladaiyatand police station of Munger district.

December 12: Newly elected mukhiya of Pandarak east, Priya Ranjan alias Gorelal Yadav and ASI Rajesh Kumar were gunned down in Barh police station area of rural Patna.

December 14: Newly elected mukhiya of the Faridpur panchayat, Neeraj Mahto was shot dead at his office in the outskirt of the state capital.

