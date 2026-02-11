Patna, The Bihar Appropriation Bill was passed by the assembly on Wednesday, clearing decks for the government to withdraw an additional ₹12,165 crore from the treasury for the 2025-26 fiscal. Appropriation bill passed in Bihar assembly, will enable Nitish govt to withdraw ₹12,165 cr

The bill was passed by voice vote amid a walkout by opposition members, who were dissatisfied with the government's replies to their queries.

State Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday tabled in the assembly the third supplementary budget worth more than ₹12,165 crore for the current financial year.

In the supplementary budget, ₹41.82 crore have been allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, ₹1,013 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and ₹633.63 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi Poshan-2.0.

The Saksham Anganwadi Poshan-2.0 is an integrated nutrition support programme to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent ecosystem.

Besides, ₹1,184 crore of the Centre's share will also be allocated for the National Rural Livelihood Mission .

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission is a flagship poverty alleviation programme being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development to reduce poverty by enabling poor households access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities.

While participating in the discussion, RJD leader and former agriculture minister Kumar Sarvjeet said, "They call it a double-engine government. One engine is crime and another is corruption. The Comptroller and Auditor General has already pulled up the Bihar government for failing to submit utilisation certificates worth over ₹70,877 crore."

"There is a scam of more than ₹70,000 crore. But why the government is seeking more funds for the current fiscal is beyond imagination," he added.

Besides, the House also passed ₹724 crore supplementary budget of the Social Welfare Department for the year 2025-26.

It also passed a demand of ₹8,470 crore for the same department for 2026-27 by voice vote amid walkout by the opposition members.

Both, supplementary budget and demand for the next fiscal, were tabled by state Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni.

