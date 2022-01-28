Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Army plane lands in field in Bodh Gaya, pilots safe

A micro-light aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya, with two trainee pilots on board, made an emergency landing in an agricultural field on Friday shortly after take-off, a senior official said.
People gather at the site where an army aircraft made an emergency landing in Bodh Gaya on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

According to Bangajeet Saha, the director of Gaya International Airport, both pilots were safe. He said the plane landed in the fields adjoining Bagdaha Bely village in Bodh Gaya block.

Villagers noticed the trainer aircraft falling down, rushed to the spot and pulled the cadets out. They were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards. Debris of the crashed plane was also collected by them.

“The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts,” the airport director said.

According to Sameer Gangakhedkar, one of the public relations officers of the Army, the crew member executed a precautionary landing around 8.25 am after the aircraft developed a technical snag.

“We saw the plane coming down. It was wobbling. Finally, it landed in agriculture field with wheat crops,” said Basudeo Paswan, a farmer.

According to Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Aditya Kumar, police reached the spot after receiving information from Officers Training Academy (OTA) to cordon off the area so that angry farmers don’t meddle with equipment. “One of the aircraft’s wheels had been damaged so it was not in a condition to fly. It was eventually dismantled and taken to OTA,” he said.

Sources in the OTA informed that this is practice landing and is part of normal procedure.

