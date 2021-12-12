ASI, mukhia and ward member killed in separate incidents in rural Patna

Two people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) policeman and newly elected mukhia, were killed on Saturday while another was injured when unidentified criminals allegedly opened fire at them at Dhelwa Gosain locality falling under Barh police station of rural Patna, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 11.45 pm when they were coming out from a wedding pandal after attending a function.

The deceased was identified as ASI Rajesh Kumar Yadav, a native of Nawada district and currently posted at Pandarak police station of Barh sub-division, while the newly elected mukhia was identified as Priya Ranjan alias Gorelal Yadav, a resident of Gopkita village under Pandarak police station.

Station house officer of Barh police station Sanjit Kumar Singh confirming the incident told HT that Gorelal won mukhia election from East Pandarak panchayat on November 26. He defeated a woman mukhia to a margin of 23 votes. She is the wife of a notorious Uday Pahelwan and her son Paplu is also a history-sheeter.

According to the senior SP Upendra Kumar Sharma, Gorelal with his supporters reached the venue in his Scorpio from Gopkita village. The ASI is said to be accompanied by mukhia.

“As soon as they came out from the Happy Marriage Hall to board their vehicle, two bike-borne assailants opened fire on them. Gorelal received two bullet injuries on his chest while the ASI also received bullet injuries on his left leg and back,” the SSP said, adding that both succumbed to their injuries on their way to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Sharma told that the slain mukhia was also facing criminal cases including the murder of LJP leader Brijnathi Singh. Preliminary investigation suggested that the reason behind the incident is said to be political rivalry. “Efforts to nab assailants who attacked them are on. Police also scanned CCTV footage near the spot to identify the criminals,” the SSP added.

The third injured is identified as Lal Bahadur Ram who is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Eyewitnesses of the incident told that the assailants fired more than 15 rounds while fleeing from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

In another incident, armed criminals gunned down a newly elected ward member Sanjay Verma at Lodipur village under Naubatpur police station of rural Patna, officials said. Police said that Verma was elected from ward number 9 of Jamalpura panchayat. The incident took place when he returned home after attending a marriage function. Police said armed criminals shot him on his head from point-blank range and he died on the spot. City SP (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the matter.

